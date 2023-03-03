CN2 Digital Dashboard – Lighting the Night for Amyloidosis

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill Water Tower was lit red honor of “Light the Night for Amyloidosis.

Faye Adams of York county says she was diagnosed with the rare disease in 2020 and seeing the tower lit this past week was emotional.

She says to see it felt like she wasn’t so alone anymore.

Faye’s father passed away in 2010 after battling the rare disease. She says the disease is hereditary and she sees doctors at MUSC and Chapel Hill to help manage the pain and health issues associated.

Throughout the month of March you may see landmarks across the world lighting the night to bring awareness to the rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract. The build up can cause serious health problems and organ damage

Click here to learn more about Amyloidosis