ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Disc Golf Club held a charity event to raise money for the Dorothy Day Soup kitchen this week. The charity event raised more than $1,200.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.

3/5/2023 – CN2 News