ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Grab your tents and sleeping bags and get ready for the S.C. Virtual Campout!

This is your chance to join park rangers from the National Park Service, US Forest Service and South Carolina State Park Service virtually for a weekend of camping in your backyard or living room!

In the video above host Renee O’Neil speaks with Leah Taber who is the park ranger at Kings Mountain National State Park.

For more information and a schedule of activiries search SC Virtual Campout on Facebook. It will begin Friday, April 17th at 3 PM.