Harborchase In Rock Hill Greets Residents At Their Windows

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) — Many senior living homes have stopped guests from coming in and seeing residents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One facility in our community is making sure the young at heart know they are loved and not forgotten.

The staff with Harborchase Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rock Hill had a Spirit Week this week by parading around the building, going window to window, waving and smiling at their residents.

On Wednesday was costume day when many went all out to bring a smile to those who may feel alone.

Don Houck’s sister is a resident at Harbor Chase. He says he and his wife Donna have been taking part in spirit week, even making some signs to hang in the windows.

“Monday we did get to see her through a window”, Donna Houck said. “Because we came and did the parade. We go to go right up to the window because there was no danger. It was very heartwarming.”