Fitness Friday – Home Workout w/ Debbie Rast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On Fitness Friday personal trainer Debbie Rast demonstrates a work-out to do while working at home. The details of the work-out are below.
Hand -Towel Full body Office Workout.
All moves 30 seconds work/ 10 seconds rest x 2.
Warm up – hold towel on the ends
Straight arms.
1.Stretch 1/2 circle right side , over to left side towards your outside ankle.
2.Good morning – hold towel overhead, bend forward to parallel( warns lower back. Hamstrings, glutes) 3.March in Place
Workout moves 30/ 10
- Torso rotations ,( obliques)w straight arms.
- Overhead arm lift, with march stand -straight arms ( works send, abs)
- Right arm OH press , w reverse lunge right, right knee up.
- Left arm OH Press, w reverse lunge left, left knee up.
- Lateral Skaters (over towel) Side to side.
- Sitted Russian Twist, lift heels to make the move harder.( obliques)
- Static OH arm to full sit up.
- * bonus, cardio move fold towel in a square, toes on towel,double plank tuck, or slow mountain.