Fitness Friday – Home Workout w/ Debbie Rast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On Fitness Friday personal trainer Debbie Rast demonstrates a work-out to do while working at home. The details of the work-out are below.

Hand -Towel Full body Office Workout.

All moves 30 seconds work/ 10 seconds rest x 2.

Warm up – hold towel on the ends

Straight arms.

1.Stretch 1/2 circle right side , over to left side towards your outside ankle.

2.Good morning – hold towel overhead, bend forward to parallel( warns lower back. Hamstrings, glutes) 3.March in Place

Workout moves 30/ 10