Fitness Friday – Home Workout w/ Debbie Rast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On Fitness Friday personal trainer Debbie Rast demonstrates a work-out to do while working at home.  The details of the work-out are below.

Hand -Towel Full body Office Workout.

All moves 30 seconds work/ 10 seconds rest x 2.

Warm up – hold towel on the ends

Straight arms.

1.Stretch 1/2 circle right side , over to left side towards your outside ankle.

2.Good morning – hold towel overhead, bend forward to parallel( warns lower back. Hamstrings, glutes) 3.March in Place

Workout moves 30/ 10

  1. Torso rotations ,( obliques)w straight arms.
  2. Overhead arm lift, with march stand -straight arms ( works send, abs)
  3. Right arm OH press , w reverse lunge right, right knee up.
  4. Left arm OH Press, w reverse lunge left, left knee up.
  5. Lateral Skaters (over towel) Side to side.
  6. Sitted Russian Twist, lift heels to make the move harder.( obliques)
  7. Static  OH  arm to full sit up.
  8. * bonus, cardio move fold towel in a square, toes on towel,double plank tuck, or slow mountain.

