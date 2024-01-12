“Ruck to Remember” taking place Saturday in honor of Det. Mike Doty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County SWAT Team members and others will gather on Saturday, January 13th to honor fallen York County Detective Mike Doty with 8.09 mile ruck.

The 5th annual “Ruck to Remember” will begin at 8:09 AM, which is Doty’s calls number with the Sheriff’s Office.

The team will make their way from Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill, Highway 161, to Moss Justice Center in York. The team will have a memorial service after the ruck at the York County Training Center where Doty has a monument in his honor.

The estimated time for arrival is 11 AM to the Moss Justice Center in York where York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson says the community is welcome to stop by.

Detective Mike Doty was killed in the line of duty in January 2018 after responding to a domestic violence call at a house outside of York.

CN2’s thoughts are with the York County Sheriff’s Office and Doty’s family during this time.