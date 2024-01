ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Taking a break from alcohol for the month of January is a nationwide trend. Some people say after all the fun during the holiday, a month off is a good way to reboot.

The General Manager of Rock Hill Coffee Roasters, Tim Smith explains how coffee can help fill the void. This January they’re doing some mocktails, he says he’s fusing his bar tending experience with his coffee industry experience.

