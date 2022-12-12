Happy 100th Birthday Millie Byars!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its great to be alive! those are the words from a Rock Hill woman celebrating her 100th birthday.

Millie Byars smiled in awe as loved ones wished her a happy birthday at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Rock Hill this week.

Millie raised her two daughters here in Rock Hill and has grandchildren.

She received cards, gifts and hugs for her birthday.

She says she walked 2 to 3 miles a day and still walks, crediting that to her long life.

In the video above, she shares more about her journey.