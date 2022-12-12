Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Health Concerns, What Should a Veteran Do?

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you were at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from 1953 to 1987, Officials say you may have been exposed to contaminants in the drinking water.

That contact could cause more than 20 different health conditions including cancer.

Recently the York County Veterans Affairs Office held a town hall to educate veterans and their families on their options to make an informed decision when it comes to seeking compensation due to health diagnose because of the exposure.

President Joe Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act in August of this year.

This law allows certain individuals to sue and recover damages for harm from exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune between August 1953 to December 1987.

This action is available only to people who were exposed to contaminated water for at least 30 days.

The health conditions that have been associated with the exposure are many types of cancer and even Parkinson’s disease.

Melinda Woodhurst, Director of York County Veterans Affairs says eligible veterans and their families have options when it comes to seeking help.

In the recent town hall meeting attorneys with Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea (BMBFC) attended the meeting. The VFW has entrusted the group for veterans seeking legal representation for injuries caused by the toxic water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

Woodhurst says veterans and their families have many options and its important to weigh all of those options.

She says to call the York County Veterans Affairs Office to learn more. (803) 909-7525

More on the water issue at Camp Lejeune. https://www.camplejeunegroundwater.com/