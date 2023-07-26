Rock Hill woman keeping homeless comfortable with sleeping bags made from plastic bags

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill Woman has found a creative way to help the homeless while keeping them comfortable.

The effort started when Beth Kane of Rock Hill went looking for a service project and found that other people are turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for those who don’t have access to bedding.

Kane has made two mats so far, the first one taking the most time, but she says by the second one she has found a faster crocheting technique.

It takes about 800 to 1,000 bags to make a mat and now weeks to complete. CN2 cameras met Kane as she was delivering the mats to those who are homeless.

This effort is in partnership with Resurrection Anglican Church in Rock Hill.

If you want to donate supplies or get involved e-mail admin@resurrectionrockhill.org for more information.