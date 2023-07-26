Elevation Church’s LOVE WEEK making a massive impact in York County.

Elevation Church’s LOVE WEEK is making a massive impact in York County. The church’s Riverwalk branch has partnered with 11 community organizations to provide over 90 volunteer opportunities to serve others and spread God’s love.

On Tuesday, volunteers were caught in action at Habitat for Humanity’s re-store by CN2 Cameras.

They lent a helping hand by moving boxes, cleaning shelves, and tackling other projects.

Elevation in Rock Hill will continue to serve the community throughout the week, and for those interested in volunteering, be sure to check out their website here for more information.