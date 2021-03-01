Rock Hill Theatre Looking to Rebuild History After Fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Rock Hill Theatre is looking to find pieces of its history that were destroyed in a fire that took place in 2007.

The Rock Hill Theater is working to gather any type of playbills, pictures, photos and any other memories that were destroyed in a fire in 2007.

The fire happened where the theater used to call home, which was an old Baptist church near downtown Rock Hill.

The theater has been around for 35 years and the president says having these memories will help them put together an archive collection.

Those with the theater says what we are all going through right now might remind people just how much they yearn for live entertainment.

If you have any memories to help Rock Hill Theater rebuild its history, just email rht@rockhilltheatre.org