S.C. Ag + Art Tour Now Accepting Farm Tour Sites and Artisans for 2021 Tours

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The South Carolina Ag and Art Tour is seeking farms and artisans in York County to take part in its free farm tour set for May and June of 2021.

According to Ag + Art Tour of York County, Marketing Coordinator, Brianna Francis the free, self-guided tour is a great way for farms to showcase their operation and artisans to showcase and sell their goods.

Below is information about the tour and how to sign up. The deadline is April 15th.

Tour stops in York County include family farms that showcase our county’s unique and diverse spectrum of production including fruit and vegetable, livestock. on-farm cideries, commodity crops, and historical farming operations and farmers markets. With more than 20 York County farms opening their doors, it gives the public an inside look at the range of agriculture in their backyard.

A special feature of this tour is an art component, where local artisans will be on location at participating farm sites during the Tour weekends. These artisans will be showcasing (and selling) their work, creating a unique, blended experience of both agriculture and art!

Ag + Art Tour of York County will feature their farms in two weekends, showcasing each side of the county. The 2021 tour will include 9 other South Carolina counties participating each weekend in May and June (see schedule below). The tour will run Saturdays from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM and Sundays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM each weekend. Farms are encouraged to participate both days of their assigned weekend.

Weekend Participating Counties May 29 – 30 Charleston, Colleton June 5 – 6 Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, York (East) June 12 – 13 Newberry, Richland, York (West) June 19 – 20 Fairfield June 26 – 27 Chester, Chesterfield

Interested farms and artisans can visit our recruitment website agandarttour.com to learn more and apply. The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 15th.