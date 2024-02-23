Rock Hill students show off leadership skills to visiting educators

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Independence Elementary School in Rock Hill getting a chance to show off their leadership skills to more than 200 teachers from around the country.

School officials say Independence Elementary uses the Leader in Me program created by FranklinCovey, a global performance Improvement Company, which helps to transform several schools in the Rock Hill District by putting an emphasis on students developing their full potential, rather than focusing solely on improving test scores and grades. Teachers say they do this by focusing on leadership, culture and academics in the classroom.

Students demonstrated these lessons and their impact to a cafeteria full of educators who visited for a closer look.

District leaders say the Leader in Me Teaching program is currently being used in more than ten schools in Rock Hill School District.