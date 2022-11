ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Rock Hill Schools students will be leading a forum for school board candidates

This student-led forum will include questions from students across the district and will take place tonight from 6 pm until 7 pm at Castle Heights Middle School.

There will be a meet and greet with the candidates 30 minutes leading up to the discussion and for 30 minutes after.

