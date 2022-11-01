SC Governor Democratic Candidate Cunningham Rally Coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Democratic Candidate for South Carolina Governor – Joe Cunningham – will bring his Rally the Vote to Rock Hill this Sunday, November 6th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Dust Off Brewing Company located at 130 White Street.

