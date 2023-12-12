Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees votes to appoint new interim Board Member

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees has filled its vacant At-Large Seat left behind by Brent Faulkenberry who resigned from the board after his election to Rock Hill City Council in October 2023.

In a five to one vote, the board chose to appoint Bryan McAlinden as an interim At-Large representative who will serve until November of 2024.

McAlinden, and his wife Mary Catherine, have four children currently enrolled in Rock Hill Schools. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and works as a medical device salesman who spends his free-time volunteering in the community.

McAlinden will be sworn into the At-Large Seat during a board meeting set for Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m., Faulkenberry will also be recognized for his service to the school district during this time.

The Board of Trustees says it received 29 total applications for the vacant position, ultimately landing on McAlinden after a shortlisted applicant interview process. School officials say this application process has been modeled after the Clover School District, with all applicants submitting a resume and a letter of interest for the School Board to review.

The Board does want to remind everyone that McAlinden will serve as an interim placement, with Rock Hill voters getting an opportunity to select a candidate during the 2024 general election set for Tuesday, November 5th.