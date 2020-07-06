Rock Hill Police Department Investigating a Shooting on Bynum Avenue

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past Saturday, July 4, the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a shooting incident on the 200 block of Bynum Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim on the ground, with what they believed to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Emergency Response Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

While on the scene, officers also learned of a second victim, that has also been transported to Piedmont Medical.

The second victim was also a 19-year-old who’d suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, chest and wrist. The officers made contact with the second victim.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to both locations. Right now, this is still an ongoing investigation.