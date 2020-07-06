City of Rock Hill’s Former City Manager Carey Smith Passes Away

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) During this Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor John Gettys shared with council members that the city’s former City Manager, Carey Smith, has passed away.

Mayor Gettys says Smith was living at the beach, around the Litchfield Beach/Pawley’s Island Beach area.

Rock Hill’s Mayor says Smith suffered a bad stroke and passed away overnight.

Carey Smith served as Rock Hill’s City Manager for around 9 years.

During Smith’s time as City Manager, Mayor Gettys says Smith had a hand in dealing with the city’s hospitality tax, the city’s tennis center and Manchester Meadows as well as starting the city’s strategic planning efforts.