ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill City Council holding a meeting this Monday, July 6, to discuss an emergency ordinance that would require people to wear masks.

The City Council just passed the emergency ordinance, that will now require people to wear masks. The majority voted, 5-2.

The mask ordinance will go into effect Friday morning, July 10, and will be in place for 60 days.

More information tonight on CN2 News, starting at 6 P.M.