ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill City Leaders say the Rock Hill Piedmont Vaccination Clinic will be closed Friday, March 12th.

City leaders say patients with 2nd dose appointments scheduled on March 12 should come to the clinic on Tuesday, March 16th at the originally scheduled time to get their 2nd dose.

If you have questions you can call the Clinic Call Center at (803) 980-2684.