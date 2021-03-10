ROCK HILL, S.C.(CN2 NEWS)- Crystal Ballroom Rock Hill offers a fully designed and decorated venue for events. The space holds up to 170 guests. Among their other 11 locations in Florida, this is the only Crystal Ballroom in the Carolinas. The owners say most rent their space for weddings, bar mitzvahs, anniversaries and other large events.
