Rock Hill opening park on Lake Wylie

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in the history of Rock Hill the city is opening a park on Lake Wylie.

This 21-acre park is on a quiet cove of the lake located at 4037 India Hook Road between Westminster Park and Camp Canaan.

The park was built in 2022 as part of Duke Energy’s relicensing process and it is coming at no extra cost for the City of Rock Hill.

It will be operated and maintained by the Rock Hill’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department. It will have five fishing stations, a kayak and canoe launch and a beach and swim area.

The mayor, John Gettys, saying the city now has parks from the urban core to the Catawba shore.

Any other parks you may be envisioning on the lake are not operated by the City of Rock Hill.