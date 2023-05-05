CN2 Digital Dashboard – The Big Bounce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Big Bounce America is coming to our backyard, or close to it. The event will be in Charlotte this weekend and the following weekend starting May 12th.

The Big Bounce America, home of the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House and is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world, which features four massive inflatable attractions.

The quartet of inflatables includes the even bigger, 16,000 sq. foot, World’s Largest Bounce House; Sport Slam. The most recent addition to the tour featuring a customized sports arena.

The tour also includes an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant, Big Bounce America says this is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to it’s grand finale monster slide.

And a unique space-themed attraction called airSPACE. Where they have created a truly unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more!

Sophia Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America, shared how important the event is. “We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we

invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

The event will be located at the Route 29 Pavilion in Concord.

