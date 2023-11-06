Rock Hill man robbed at gunpoint while playing basketball in Highland Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Rock Hill Police Department a man was robbed while playing basketball at Highland Park near Standard Street.

The robbery took place on Saturday, November 4th, around 6:00 pm when officers say they learned the victim was playing basketball when the suspected black male, who authorities describe as 5’6” 200lbs with long dreads, approached the victim.

According to department officials, the suspect pulled a firearm from his pocket and demanded the victim’s phone and hooded sweatshirt. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers responded to Highland Park and located the sweatshirt near the basketball courts but were unable to find the suspect.