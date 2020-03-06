Rock Hill Implements New, Paid Parking Deck To Keep Up With City’s Growth

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill is consistently booming with business.

And that means, more people and their cars.

City leaders are working to accommodate the high demand with a new parking deck located in University Center that sits beside the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.

“Right now, we have about 2,400 public parking spaces that the city manages. That number is going to jump to about 6100 in the next 4 to 7 years. That’s about a 154 percent increase and parking is very expensive, especially considering the density, how dense the University Center is with all the retail coming, the restaurants, the different offices and things of that nature,” said Damario Ervin, parking management supervisor. “It’s important for parking to be not only structured and managed, but also maintained, and that comes with a fee.”

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid gives us a tour of the parking deck and how it’s a deck unlike others that Rock Hill maintains.