Arrest Made In SWAT Standoff In Tega Cay, Neighbors Concerned For Safety

TEGA CAY, S.C. — One person has been arrested in a standoff situation at a home in Tega Cay.

SLED and Tega Cay Police officers were issuing a search warrant at the home on Palmyra Drive.

Investigators spent all day outside, waiting for those inside to surrender.

Neighbors say they saw law enforcement with machine guns walking down the street.

They overheard there could be a possible hostage involved, but police have not confirmed this piece of information.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Schools in the area were placed on lock down because of the standoff.

Kim Versace, a resident who lives on Palmyra Drive, says she’s concerned about the kids coming home from school.

“I don’t know whether this person has been living here, which makes me kind of nervous to think that there is a fugitive that was living maybe just a few doors down from me and I had no idea,” Versace said. “But, right now, I’m just really kind of, it’s a little unnerving to see all of this going on on such a quiet street. There’s literally probably about 20 houses entirely on this road and I picked this area to live in because it’s one of the safest in the area.”

Versace says it’s easy to get complacent in a neighborhood that doesn’t see crime.

The area has been cleared and it’s now safe for folks to return home.

Again – law enforcement officers are not releasing a lot of details at this point as this is an ongoing investigation.