Rock Hill Firefighters rescue man during fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Firefighters rescuing a man from a burning home on this Wednesday.

The Rock Hill Fire Department responding to the home at 476 Arch Drive around 6:55 this Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived, they learned a man was in a back bedroom. Firefighters were able to get him out through a window in the home. He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for his injuries.

Officials say another person did live at the home and went to get breakfast. When he returned, they said the house was up in flames.

The American Red Cross is assisting, and the cause is still under investigation.