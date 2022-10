LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Children’s Home Fall Flurry will take place tomorrow, Friday October 21st at at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays in Richburg from 8:30 am until 3:30 pm in the afternoon.

The mission of Lancaster Children’s Home is to provide a safe, stable, nurturing, homelike environment for abused, abandoned or neglected children within Lancaster County.