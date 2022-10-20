Year Long Investigation of Manufacturing and Trafficking Drugs Leads to Multiple Arrest

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization, the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, York County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Hill Police Department executed multiple search warrants throughout York County.

Resulting in 6 arrest coming from Rock Hill and Clover.

See more below.

YORK COUNTY STATEMENT:

On October 19, 2022 members of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, York County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Hill Police Department executed multiple search warrants throughout York County. The execution of these search warrants were the result of a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for the manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl-based pills and powder, conducted by the YCMDEU.

During the execution of one search warrant on Golden Pond Dr in Clover, investigators seized approximately 30,531 grams of fentanyl, 2869 grams of cocaine, 704 grams of methamphetamine, 454 grams of marijuana, 4 firearms and 7 pill presses used to manufacture illegal pills.

During the execution of a search warrant on Sherwood Circle in Rock Hill, investigators seized a press used to compact illegal drugs into brick form, 6 firearms, 14 grams of anabolic steroids, 63 grams of fentanyl, and 130 dosage units of vidalista.

While searching a residence on Moss Lake Dr. in Clover, investigators seized approximately 81 grams of marijuana and 927 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

The following suspects were arrested during the execution and follow-up to these search warrants:

Javaris L. Johnson, 35, of Moss Lake Dr., Clover

Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams

PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School

Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams

PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School

PWID Fentanyl 3rd Offense

PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Violent Crime

Possession of die stamps

2 counts of PWID Marijuana 2nd Offense

2 counts of PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School/Park

PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms

PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms Proximity to a Park

Quonzy L. Hope, 34, of Sunset Dr., Rock Hill

Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams

PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School

Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams

PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School

PWID Fentanyl

PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Possession of die stamps

PWID Marijuana

PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School

Thomas A. Perry, 29 of, Page Ct., Rock Hill

Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams

PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School

Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams

PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School

PWID Fentanyl

PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Possession of die stamps

PWID Marijuana

PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School

Timario M. Gayton, 30, of Sherwood Circle, Rock Hill

Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams

PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School

Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams

PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School

PWID Fentanyl

PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Possession of die stamps

PWID Marijuana

PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School

India C. Dixon, 36, of Moss Lake Dr., Clover

PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms

PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms

PWID Marijuana 2nd Offense

PWID Marijuana Proximity to a Park

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Offense

Jajuana L. Johnson, 32 of Golden Pond Dr., Clover

PWID Marijuana

PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School

PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms

PWID Psilocybin Proximity to a School

PWID Fentanyl

PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School

PWID Alprazolam

PWID Alprazolam Proximity to a School

PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School

PWID Alprazolam

PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School