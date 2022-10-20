Year Long Investigation of Manufacturing and Trafficking Drugs Leads to Multiple Arrest

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization, the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, York County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Hill Police Department executed multiple search warrants throughout York County.
Resulting in 6 arrest coming from Rock Hill and Clover.
YORK COUNTY STATEMENT:
On October 19, 2022 members of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, York County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Hill Police Department executed multiple search warrants throughout York County. The execution of these search warrants were the result of a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for the manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl-based pills and powder, conducted by the YCMDEU.
During the execution of one search warrant on Golden Pond Dr in Clover, investigators seized approximately 30,531 grams of fentanyl, 2869 grams of cocaine, 704 grams of methamphetamine, 454 grams of marijuana, 4 firearms and 7 pill presses used to manufacture illegal pills.
During the execution of a search warrant on Sherwood Circle in Rock Hill, investigators seized a press used to compact illegal drugs into brick form, 6 firearms, 14 grams of anabolic steroids, 63 grams of fentanyl, and 130 dosage units of vidalista.
While searching a residence on Moss Lake Dr. in Clover, investigators seized approximately 81 grams of marijuana and 927 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.
The following suspects were arrested during the execution and follow-up to these search warrants:
Javaris L. Johnson, 35, of Moss Lake Dr., Clover
Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams
PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School
Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams
PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School
PWID Fentanyl 3rd Offense
PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School
Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Violent Crime
Possession of die stamps
2 counts of PWID Marijuana 2nd Offense
2 counts of PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School/Park
PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms
PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms Proximity to a Park
Quonzy L. Hope, 34, of Sunset Dr., Rock Hill
Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams
PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School
Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams
PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School
PWID Fentanyl
PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime
Possession of die stamps
PWID Marijuana
PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School
Thomas A. Perry, 29 of, Page Ct., Rock Hill
Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams
PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School
Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams
PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School
PWID Fentanyl
PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime
Possession of die stamps
PWID Marijuana
PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School
Timario M. Gayton, 30, of Sherwood Circle, Rock Hill
Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams
PWID Methamphetamine Proximity to a School
Trafficking Cocaine over 400 grams
PWID Cocaine Proximity to a School
PWID Fentanyl
PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime
Possession of die stamps
PWID Marijuana
PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School
India C. Dixon, 36, of Moss Lake Dr., Clover
PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms
PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms
PWID Marijuana 2nd Offense
PWID Marijuana Proximity to a Park
Possession of Marijuana 2nd Offense
Jajuana L. Johnson, 32 of Golden Pond Dr., Clover
PWID Marijuana
PWID Marijuana Proximity to a School
PWID Psilocybin Mushrooms
PWID Psilocybin Proximity to a School
PWID Fentanyl
PWID Fentanyl Proximity to a School
PWID Alprazolam
PWID Alprazolam Proximity to a School
