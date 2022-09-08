Rezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The public is getting another chance, this time in York County, to weigh in on the county council’s potential approval of a rezoning request that would bring more than 130 new homes to Fort Mill.

If approved the homes will be located in an all new 55 and older neighborhood on Pleasant Road.

A no-left turn condition was also added by the planning commission in a 5 to 2 vote to prevent turning left onto Pleasant Road.

This would prevent residents of already established communities, like the Four Seasons at Gold Hill neighborhood, from having a quick route to the many businesses located on Gold Hill Road.