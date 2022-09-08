CN2 Digital Dashboard- A Long Life Lead, and a Life Taken Too Soon

QUEEN ELIZABETH II 1926-2022 – The death of Queen Elizabeth II has shaken the world. Rep. Ralph Norman posting his regards to the Royal Family and all of those in the U.K. and the Commonwealth who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. May her life and legacy as one of the most symbolic historical figures never be forgotten.

Eliza Fletcher 1987-2022 – Runners are gathering in their communities across the country to finish the run Eliza Fletcher wasn’t able to make.

Authorities say the wife and mother of two was abducted and murdered on her regular 4 AM jog in Memphis, Tennessee.

In York County runners are gathering at LA Fitness tomorrow, Friday, September 9th at 4:30 to run down Ebenezer at 4:45 AM.

Organizers say this is to remember Eliza and to encourage and support the running community throughout the country.