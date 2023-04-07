Repeat offender charged after pursuit in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Department says it arrested a repeat offender after a pursuit. Deputies also recovered large amounts of drugs and money.

Deputies say the pursuit began yesterday, Thursday, April 7th, around 3:30 pm after a driver failed to stop near Culp and Simpson Roads in the Edgemoor area of Chester County. The pursuit ended on Simpson Road when multiple subjects fled the into the wood. Deputies caught and arrested Keewon Degraffenreid.

Deputies say they recovered one firearm, more than 1/2 kilogram of methamphetamine, approximately 68 grams of cocaine, approximately 326 grams of marijuana, more than 600 pills believed to be MDMA/ Ecstasy, approximately 463 grams of pills believed to be fentanyl, and more than $12,000 in US Currency from the scene.

Authorities say Degraffenreid fled from police at a high rate of speed in the eastern section of Chester County about three months earlier.

Deputies have also charged Keewon Degraffenreid with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking MDMA 3rd offense, Trafficking Cocaine, PWID Marijuana 3rd offense, PWID Schedule 2 (fentanyl) 3rd offense.

Authorities say this is an active and ongoing investigation. More charges are expected on additional suspects.