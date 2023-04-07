Chester creates event to bring awareness to National Autism Awareness Month

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An event in Chester is hosting a “Light it up Blue” Event

to bring awareness to those with Autism.

Businesses in the City of Chester are decorating their business with blue puzzle pieces and the Chester police placing blue puzzle stickers in their cruisers.

“Light It Up Blue” Event Organizer Karen Hill says, “We want these children to know that the police officers, their cursers, lights, their uniforms and what they stand for. We also want the police to interact with the children to let them know “don’t be scared of me I’m one of the good guys” That’s more or less of what it is, but it is also to bring activities to these kids, let them fit in and they are like anybody else. We don’t want them treated different.”

Want to go?

“Light It Up Blue”

Friday, April 7th | 5 – 9 PM

Historic Downtown Chester

There will be food, rides, games and so much more.