Remembering the Lesslie Family – 2 years later

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A church is opening its doors to the community as we remember a beloved family as this Friday, April 7th marks the second anniversary of the Lesslie family shooting.

Six people were killed in that mass shooting in York County.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, two of their grandchildren, 9 year-old Adah Lesslie and 5 year-old Noah Lesslie, as well two men from North Carolina, Robert Shook and James Lewis, who were working at the home of the Lesslie’s at the time of the shooting.

The Lesslie Family Church, First ARP Rock Hill on White Street is opening the doors on this Friday until 7 PM.

Church officials say everyone is welcomed to come and pray. Elders and pastors will be there to pray with you or you can pray on your own.

If you would like to do something for the family, the family says Adah and Noah would want you to stock the free pantries and libraries in your community.

There are two in front of First ARP Church in Rock Hill.

You can also donate to Camp Joy, a Co-Ed Christian camp serving those with special needs with locations throughout the southeast including in North Carolina.

Noah, Adah, Barbara, and Robert all volunteered at Camp Joy. Last year, a memorial was placed at Camp Joy in their honor. Here is that story. https://www.cn2.com/camp-joy-honors-lesslie-family-with-permanent-memorial/

Since the shooting, the Lesslie family has held on to their faith in God saying in quote in 2022, “Our hope is found in the promise of Jesus Christ, and we are enveloped by peace tat surpasses all understanding. To that end, our hearts are bent toward forgiveness and peace. Towards love and connectedness. Toward celebration and united. We honor all of those involved in this story with prayers and compassion specifically for the Shook family, the Lewis family, and the Adams family. As Robert Lesslie would say, when peace like a river attendth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, it is well with my soul.”

Authorities say the gunman, former NFL Player Phillip Adams later took his own life.

CN2 learned from the autopsy Adams had stage 2 CTE, a brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma.