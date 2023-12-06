Rep. Raye Felder Not Seeking Re-election – sharing why she made the decision

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Longtime State Representative Raye Felder sharing she is not planning to re-run for her House District 26 seat.

She’s held the seat since winning the election in 2010 and at the end of her term she will have been elected 6 times.

She shared with CN2 News she plans to spend more time with family and realizes with redistricting coming in 2030, she wants York County seats to have a strong voice.

Below is what she shared about her decision.

Serving House District 26 in the South Carolina General Assembly has been a rewarding way for me to give back to a community which has always been so good to me. When I was first elected in 2012, I wasn’t sure how long I could commit – and I certainly didn’t expect to serve twelve years!

There comes a point when the time has come to move on to new things in life. I wanted to let you know that, after a lot of careful thought and prayers, I have decided that I will not seek another term next year in the State House. I am eternally grateful for the honor and privilege you entrusted me with.

.

When I first ran for this seat in 2012, it was a new district assigned by the 2010 census results. Back then, I was the only legislator from the Fort Mill township. Now, our township has two resident House members, as well as a Senator, giving our area a greater voice than it has ever had in Columbia.

This community has always invested wisely in education, recreation and cultural opportunities and I strived to make that my focus in representing you. I have worked hard to listen with compassion to concerns, work diligently toward solutions and always be available when I could assist you. The friendships I have made and the lives I have impacted with positive results will continue to be my most cherished memories.

While legislators are the ones who are seen and heard by residents, you should know the hard work of campaigning and serving in Columbia has been a tremendous team effort. I am grateful for the support of so many in District 26, and I am honored, that voters in the district always returned me to Columbia with large margins on Election Day. I also value my friends and family, who supported me during this time and endured my many absences and look forward to having more time to spend with them after the session ends next year.

As term does not end until after Election Day in 2024, I will be your representative until then and I intend to work just as hard in the next year for you as I have for the last eleven years. I will continue to be, as I have always been, just a phone call or email away.

Thank you for placing your trust in me and for all you have done to support me. Being your Representative has been an honor and a privilege.