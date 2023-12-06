Chester County Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Illegally Possessing Guns and Ammunition

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 34-year-old, Jonathan Neely, has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service obtained an arrest warrant for Neely for violating his federal supervised release and a state search warrant for his residence.

They say Neely was on federal supervised release based upon convictions for knowingly possession of an unregistered firearm, knowingly possession of an unregistered firearm silencer, possession of an unregistered firearm silencer without a serial number, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user.

Officials say a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of multiple rounds of ammunition, a Ruger pistol, and a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine.

Law enforcement then went to another residence in Fort Lawn where investigators noted a white-colored trailer on the property.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, this was the same trailer that was reported to have been used by Neely to hide his firearms and that he had recently hidden on this property.

During the search of the trailer, investigators recovered a large amount of ammunition and firearms.

The Marshals Service located Neely and placed him under arrest. Following his arrest, they say Neely acknowledged that he owned the firearms in the trailer and that he was aware that his felony convictions had prohibited him from possessing them.

Neely faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000, restitution, and three years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment.