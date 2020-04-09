Record 16.8 Million File For Unemployment In US, Gov. McMaster Orders Furlouged Employees To Qualify For Jobless Benefits

WBTV also reports the job market is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country. All told, in the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid. The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected.

On a local scale – Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order, allowing furloughed employees to receive “COVID-19 Support Payments” from their employers and still qualify for unemployment benefits.

In South Carolina, the Department of Labor has reported that over the last three weeks – of South Carolinians applied for unemployment.

The total number of those who have applied for unemployment over the last three weeks is now up to roughly 185,000. And just in the first week – that number stood at 31,000.

Everyday, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but also must act to protect the state’s economy, McMaster said. “This order does both. It allows our businesses to take care of their employees as best as they can and will help our economy recover from this unprecedented time.”