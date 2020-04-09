Three Identified In Double Murder, Suicide In York County

YORK COUNTY, SC — York County deputies are investigating a double murder and suicide.

On Wednesday, April 8th, deputies were called around 11 a.m. to 1420 Yorkdale Road in the Lesslie Community near Rock Hill where a shooting had occurred.

The first deputies on scene discovered three shooting victims in a home. Two of the shooting victims, an adult female and a male juvenile were found dead. They’ve been identified as 42-year-old Sharekia Johnson of Clover and her 5-year-old son, Paul Johnson, Jr. were found shot in the home. The third person, 41-year-old Paul Johnson, Sr. of Clover, was taken by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center, where he later died from a self-inflicted wound.

Cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology.

The York County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.