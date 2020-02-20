Rain, Snow, Possible Freeze In The Forecast For South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for York and Lancaster Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect rain throughout the day and snowfall to begin late afternoon. An accumulation of less than one inch is likely. Black ice could develop tonight and continue into early Friday morning.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact your early morning commute Friday. Look out for bridges and overpasses due the black ice.

The advisory runs through midnight in York County and 9 a.m. in Lancaster County.

Several school districts are on a two or three hour delays because of the snowy weather. See a full list HERE.