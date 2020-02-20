Man, Woman Identified In Rock Hill Murder-Suicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people were found dead at a home in Rock Hill on Wednesday.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a home on Eden Terrace where they found the bodies of 33-year-old Jennifer Ashley Seymour and 51-year-old Billy Wayne Stroud.

Police say they suffered from gunshot wounds. They also believe the two knew each other well.

Rock Hill Police and the York County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

So far, they’ve determined the case to be a murder-suicide. There are no other suspects being considered.

A neighbor of the deceased says he is shocked that this happened in a quiet neighborhood. He says he fears for his children.

“She just said she heard two loud pops and she didn’t know what it was, found out later on what it was and it kinda freaked her out. I mean one of the reasons they wanted to move in this neighborhood because it was such a quiet area and now, it’s got a stink and you know, what place is safe nowadays.”

Learn more in the video above.