School Delays, Activities Canceled Due To Winter Weather

The following schools, districts and universities are on a delay and canceling after-school activities Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21. due to the winter weather and potential icy traveling conditions.

Chester County Schools

Thursday, February 20

All after school activities are canceled.

Friday, February 21

All schools will operate on a 3-hour delay. No breakfast will be served. Lunch will be served to all students.

Clinton College

Thursday, February 20

Clinton College will close at 3 p.m. today. Evening classes and campus activities have been canceled.

Friday, February 21

The campus will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Friday.

Clover School District

Thursday, February 20

All after school activities have been canceled.

Friday, February 21

All schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Fort Mill Schools

Thursday, February 20

All after-school activities except the Flyers Program and Boys and Girls Clubs have been canceled.

Friday, February 21

All schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Students who ride the bus should report to their bus stops two hours later than usual and car riders should report to their schools two hours later than usual. All half-day 4k programs are canceled.

Schools will operate on the following start times: elementary school will start at 9:35 a.m., middle school will start at 10:10 a.m., and high school will start at 10:40 a.m.

Lancaster County Schools

Thursday, February 20

All after school activities, programs and school-run daycare are canceled.

Friday, February 21

All schools will operate on a three-hour delay.

Rock Hill Schools

Thursday, February 20

All after school events, programs and practices are canceled. Challenger will remain open for students to be picked up, but parents should consider picking up children as soon as possible.

Friday, February 21

All schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Morning 4K sessions at Central Child Development Center and ATC as well as T3 classes are canceled.

The district will monitor the weather to see a full closure is needed.

Winthrop University

Thursday, February 20

Classes canceled at 5 p.m. today.

Friday, February 21

Classes and offices will have a delayed start, opening at 10 a.m.

York School District 1

Thursday, February 20

All after school activities have been canceled, including Boys & Girls Club, other clubs and athletics.

All buses will operate on a regular schedule after school.

Friday, February 21

The district will operate on a 2-hour delay.

York Technical College

Thursday, February 20

All locations will close at 5 p.m. All evening classes are canceled.

Friday, February 21

The college will reopen for classes at 10 a.m. Faculty will contact classes regarding final exams makeup schedule.

We’ll continue to update this list.