Racers preparing for UCI BMX Racing World Championships return to Rock Hill in 2024

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill is preparing to host thousands of international visitors. The UCI BMX Racing World Championships are returning to the city in 2024.

On Friday, May 12th, the City kicked off the year long countdown until competition arrives on May 12th.

The championship, often held over seas in locations like France and Scotland, is making it’s third appearance on U.S. soil in the last 2 decades.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys believes the Championship event will be even more significant than it was in 2017, saying this time it’ll come ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics happening in France.

The July 2017 championship event held by the City, attracted 3700 riders from 48 countries, with an estimated total attendance of more than 50,000 people and a direct economic impact of $19-million dollars.

CN2’s Zane Cina speaking with BMX racers, Mason Hayes and Jordan Callum, to learn how they’re preparing for Rock Hill’s championship stage.