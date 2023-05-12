Teacher Cadet Celebration

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this teacher appreciation week the students that are part of Rock Hill High School’s Teacher Cadet program inviting teachers that they consider mentors to spend time with them and thank the educator for all that they do.

The Teacher Cadet program allows students that have an interest in education to learn more about the field.

At the end of the class the students got the chance to invite one teacher from their past that they feel made a difference in their life.

During the social event the students got the chance to catch up with their former mentor and think back to when they first met each other.

Each student presented the teacher of their choice with a handwritten letter thanking them for the impact that they had on their life.