Purple Heart Hero & War Veteran Advocate, Michael “Hambone” Douglas, Dies

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Vietnam War Veteran Michael “Hambone” Douglas died on Sunday after a short, but tough, battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. Hambone served in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart after he drove over a landmine and nearly lost his life in Bu Dop, Vietnam. He spent the remainder of his life fighting for veterans and was a proud member of the Rolling Thunder veteran advocacy group. In 2018, he was named a CN2 Hometown Hero.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 27th from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. at Greene’s Funeral Home on Ebenezer Road. Chapel Service will be from 1:30 p.m. until finished. The procession order will include Rolling Thunder members on motorcycles. Al Guest will pull Hambone’s motorcycle behind his truck.