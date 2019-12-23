CN2 Today – Special Christmas Edition

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Celebrate Christmas with CN2’s Renee O’Neil as she welcomes you into her home to share her holiday baking tradition. Then hear how the CN2 crew celebrates the Holidays! Plus, get a peak into Santa’s Secret Warehouse and check out just how many gifts Toys for Happiness collected. All that and more on this special Christmas edition of CN2 Today!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
The Scars of a Purple Heart
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Purple Heart Award is almost as old as America, and was started by George Washington in 1782. It...