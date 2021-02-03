Publix Supermarkets Announce More Vaccine Doses Coming to Select South Carolina Stores

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) — Publix Supermarkets annoucing this Wednesday more COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming to select South Carolina store. York County is amoung the locations where the vaccine will be distributed. Publix Corporate offices released the following information:

Publix is receiving more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to administer to eligible individuals at 24 Publix pharmacies in South Carolina. Vaccinations will be provided to eligible individuals by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 6, while supplies last. Some Publix pharmacies included in the previous distribution are not included this time; however, they might receive doses of the vaccine in the future.

“We are grateful for another opportunity to step up and help protect the safety and well-being of our South Carolina communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “At Publix, we believe it’s a privilege to serve during times of need.”

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to health care workers, individuals ages 70 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria and South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times starting Saturday, Feb. 6. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Locations

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at a nearby Publix.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida and Georgia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.