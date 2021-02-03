Food Lion Opens in Chester Co.

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Leaders with Food Lion announced a new store opened Wednesday, February 3rd in Chester County.

The new location is 1436 J. A. Cochran Byp, in the former BI-LO location.

The new store will have approximately 75 associates and will be open daily from 7 AM until 11 PM.

The store manager, Robbie Revis says, “Chester is my hometown, and I’m extremely excited to welcome my community into their new Food Lion.”

Food Lion leaders sat through their program, Food Lion Feeds, they donated $1,500.00 in Food Lion gift cards and financial donations to “Turning Point of Chester” which is an agency of Harvest Hope Food Bank. The agency will receive donations of food regularly from Food Lion to feed those in need in the community.