Lesslie Fire Depo. BBQ Sale Canceled, COVID to Blame

LESSLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This week for the past 62 years firefighters in the Lesslie Fire Department would be preparing for it’s annual BBQ Fundraiser.

But for the first time, like so many other events, it is canceled due to the COVID Pandemic.

The annual fundraiser raises money for the department to get vital tools.

Last year Chief Tommy White says they were able to purchase the building beside the station so they can expand.

That new building will be home to administrative offices, a training center and a community event center.

White says even though the sale is canceled, supporters have been mailing in donations which he is grateful for.

in January alone they had more than 100 calls so the money will go towards helping the firefighter protect the community.

White says they hope to make 2022 BBQ Sale bigger and better.