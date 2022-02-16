“Project Little Smiles” – Local Dentists Team Up to Offer Day of Free Dental Care for Children

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) February is National Children’s Dental Health Month.

That’s the reason Dr. Charles Culp. Dr. Spencer Fair, and Dr. Alex Culp of Culp Dental and Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics felt it was best to announce a program called “Project Little Smiles”.

Its an effort to provide FREE dental care to Children ages 6 through 15 in Rock Hill on June 16th, 2022.

The project will be an all day event to provide treatment to any local child who may have limited access to dental education and care.

There is limited availability, so parents and guardians are asked to sign up their child now.

Leaders say they on providing a minimum of $25,000 in free dental care on June 16th.

Below is a list of the dental treatment on June 16th may include depending on the patient’s needs.

● Comprehensive dental exam

● Dental cleaning

● X-rays

● Sealants

● Fluoride treatment

● Oral hygiene instructions

You can register your child here: www.projectlittlesmiles.com